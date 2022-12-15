The Reason Kate Middleton's First Royal Christmas Was Reportedly So Nerve-Wracking

While we may fantasize about it as children while watching "Cinderella," marrying into the royal family and becoming a princess is surely not for the faint of heart. Those who have seen Netflix's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," know a little bit about the rules, regulations, and expectations there are for the royals. For Kate Middleton, though, we would think there wouldn't be anything to fear. The Princess of Wales seems like she's always had princess potential. That doesn't mean, however, that she didn't get nervous around the famous family when she was first introduced to royal life.

As Hello! reported, back in 2011, Kate was set to make her big debut as the newly crowned Duchess of Cambridge as she joined the royal family for Christmas for the first time. Not only was she spending her first holiday with her new hubby's very high-profile family, but she was doing so in front of basically the whole world. Just imagine taking those normal first-holiday-with-the-in-laws jitters and multiplying them by about 1,000. Suffice it to say, Kate was pretty nervous about this particular holiday get-together. It's clear that all's well that ends well in this case, but that doesn't mean the holiday wasn't without a few bumps in the road for Kate.