Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral

Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World.

"I think Granny is most happy there. I think she really loves the Highlands," Princess Eugenie told ITV for "Our Queen at Ninety." "It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Although the queen had been battling health and mobility issues, she still made the trip this summer. And, according to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, there's a good chance that Elizabeth knew she would not be returning home to Windsor Castle and wanted to pass away at her beloved Balmoral because she could put aside her royal duties and focus on spending time with her family.

"She insisted on making the journey and I think, she was the Queen of Scots and I think she wanted this to be part of her homecoming, her ultimate homecoming," Nicholl told BBC News (via Daily Mail).

On Sept. 12, 2022, the queen's coffin was brought to St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland, with all four of her children walking behind it, per People. The Crown of Scotland was placed on top of the coffin, alongside a wreath of flowers picked at Balmoral.