Is A High-Protein Diet The Key To Maintaining Weight Loss?

You've worked super hard to get to a healthy weight, but unfortunately the work doesn't stop there. According to Healthline, many people who are successful in losing weight are unsuccessful in keeping it off. In fact, about 80% of people will gain at least some of the weight back, making maintaining weight loss one of the biggest challenges of staying healthy.

There are many things you can do and things you can give up to help you maintain your weight. According to WebMD, while exercise and eating right is always important, in order to be truly successful you also need to get your mind right (for example, learn ways to cope with stress other than eating). Having an accountability partner is also helpful, as is avoiding too much television time, eating a lot of fiber, and ensuring you eat a healthy breakfast every single day. But if you have tried all of this and still see the number on the scale creeping up, you may want to consider a high-protein diet.