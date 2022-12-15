Instagram's New Notes Feature Could Change How You Interact With Followers

Over a billion people around the world actively use Instagram each month, according to Statista. The social media app started in 2010 with it's first post, which was a picture by Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger, who shared a photo of a marina, via Time. Fellow co-founder Kevin Systrom later got in on the action and posted Instagram's first puppy picture. If you search for #puppy now, there are over 186 million results.

From these small beginnings, Instagram has become a place to share your carefully curated life with followers. Celebrities of all kinds have used the platform as well to build their audience, like Kylie Jenner who has 375 million followers. There have also been studies on the potential negative effects of social media like Instagram on self-image. However, for many, Instagram is a full-time job of creating content, according to Forbes.

A large part of being able to make money from Instagram is by building a following, and that can mean interacting with your followers. Instagram now has a new feature called Notes that can change those interactions.