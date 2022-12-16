What Lifetime's A Christmas To Treasure Could Mean For LGBTQ Representation - Exclusive

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey met during their Broadway days and got married in 2016, and their musical-worthy love story has made its way to the magical world of the Lifetime channel just in time for the holidays as they play opposite each other. The new movie "A Christmas to Treasure" tells the story of six childhood friends who return to their hometown to go on a treasure hunt set up by a dearly departed mentor. Massey plays Everett, who struggled with his sexuality as a teen, and Frey plays Austin, who came from a more accepting family.

In the couple's exclusive interview with The List, Frey shared how special it was to be playing male love interests on screen. "It's an important time to share these stories and remain visible when so many networks are just doing heterosexual couples." Massey added, "We're at a time, for whatever reason, that any type of gay movie is receiving backlash. It takes some courage for networks to make and buy these movies and air them and promote them."

The movie is only the Lifetime network's third LGBTQ love story, and in their interview, Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey let fans in on the magic behind their new movie and their hopes for the future of LGBTQ representation on screen.