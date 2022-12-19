Naomi Ackie On Becoming Whitney Houston In I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Exclusive Interview

Whitney Houston is such an icon. What was your approach to figuring out how to embody her?

It took a really long time for me to get my head around what was needed to tackle a role like this. It was a lot of research. It was immersing myself into her world, her history, her movements, giving a reason behind her movements, [a] reason behind her connections, talking to her family and her friends. The whole thing took about eight months of daily practice entering a Whitney world for more than a few hours in a day. I was actually very lucky to have a lot of time on my hands because it was lockdown. A lot of that time was spent with me by myself getting to grips with this.

You're not only playing someone that's incredibly well known, but you're also playing her over several decades of her life. Was there a particular part of her story that you were especially excited to depict?

The younger years were really interesting to me because I wasn't really aware of [them]. I was born in '91, so she was already fully established at that point. I believe "The Bodyguard" came out in '91. Seeing her rise and how she got there was a really beautiful, almost fairytale-like story to me. Her mother tricking her to go on stage while [record executive] Clive Davis is there and all of that is very heartwarming, and it felt like something that I could connect to much easier than the star that I knew and loved. That was a great starting point for me.