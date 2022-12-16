Michael Blake Kruse Bids Farewell To Rory As The General Hospital Hook Strikes Again

The mystery of who has been terrorizing Port Charles by killing people with a poison-laced hook has baffled the police on "General Hospital." Originally determined to be a man, hook victim Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) identified the perpetrator as a woman (via Soaps She Knows). The victims were all connected to mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), as Soap Opera Spy noted, as well as Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). According to Celebrating the Soaps, Sonny's current right-hand man, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), was at the top of the suspect list, but has been cleared. The sinister Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) was also ruled out as a suspect, per Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) has been at the top of the fans' suspect list. Recently, he had a keen interest in a conversation between Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) about the killings. He snapped a photo of a page from the hook killer dossier, and went to the address listed in it. Cautiously entering an open apartment, the door suddenly closed behind him. When the cop had been missing for a while, Dante followed him to the apartment, finding a dead body and Rory bleeding. Rory claimed it was the hook killer. After having surgery in the hospital, Rory was wheeled out into the hall on a gurney, briefly spoke to Trina, and then flatlined (via Soap Hub).

Fans are now intrigued by Kruse's latest social media posts.