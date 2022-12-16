Jane Fonda Celebrates Birthday With Update That Her Cancer Is In Remission

"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" That's how Jane Fonda announced the news on her personal blog this week that her cancer is in remission.

Earlier this year, the actress shared her diagnosis via Instagram. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she wrote. "I'm doing chemo for six months and am handling the treatments quite well." In another post on her blog, she reminded everyone, "This is not my first encounter with cancer. I've had breast cancers, and had a mastectomy and come through very well, and I will do so again."

She also posted that she wasn't going to let her diagnosis slow her down. "Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism." Fonda appeared at several events leading up to the November elections to champion her cause, and spoke at the Climate Emergency Rally in Washington, DC, earlier this month. And now, she's celebrating her birthday on December 21 with the best news.