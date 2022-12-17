Pinterest Predicts Airy Styles Will Take Center Stage In 2023

Cottagecore aesthetic lovers, rejoice! Soft, romantic, and feminine looks are back in style for 2023, but with a modern twist that's more inspired by daydreams than farm life. Where cottagecore was full of earth tones, thick fabrics, and boxy silhouettes, fashion trends are shifting towards a more refined, luxe direction that overlaps more with goddess fashion and balletcore, according to a new report released by Pinterest.

Instead of house dresses and peasant tops, ethereal fashion calls for romantic femininity, one that embraces delicacy over hardiness. But this style isn't about fragility; it's about strength and empowerment, your outfit a siren-song warning for people not to mess with you, no matter your gender.

During New York Fashion Week, Pantone saw the beginnings of the ethereal trend in the colors designers were using for their Spring and Summer 2023 lines. "Blending escapism with reality, wholeness, and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in color and mood," explains Leatrice Elsman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. "There is utility and basicness to [2023's] color story, while at the same time there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through."

To achieve the perfect airy outfit, Pinterest reports their users have been searching for very specific fabrics and styles in order to create the perfect ethereal-inspired wardrobe. Here's what you need to know.