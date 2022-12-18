Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over Daughter Cassidy's Festive Pregnancy Announcement
We all love reading good news during the holidays, and Kathie Lee Gifford just gave us a lot to smile about. As a former talk show host known for being open about herself, Gifford has never been shy about sharing her life's ups and downs with fans. After the TV personality lost her husband in 2015, she spoke candidly with TODAY about the importance of moving past the grief and pain that one experiences after losing a spouse.
Since then, she has opened herself up to a new love and found happiness and peace in her life. In May, she became a grandmother when her son, Cody, and his wife gave birth to her very first grandchild, Frank.
Now, just in time for the holidays, Gifford has more good news to share, this time from her daughter Cassidy. Cassidy and her husband Ben Wierda were married in June 2020 in a small, COVID-safe ceremony (via People.) Two years later, the couple now has more exciting news to share.
A tiny Christmas stocking announces some big news for Gifford's daughter
On December 16, Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy shared a photo on Instagram that has our hearts melting. The photo shows a beautiful fireplace adorned with flowers and candles. Two large Christmas stockings are hung above the fireplace. In between the bigger stockings is an adorable, pint-sized one that is obviously meant for a baby.
That's right; there's a new baby on the way. Cassidy and her husband Ben Wierda are welcoming their first baby to the world. Cassidy captioned the photo with, "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas."
Kathie Lee Gifford couldn't be happier to share the joy with her fans. She posted the photo on her Instagram account, and added, "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda. What a sweet blessing this is for our family." The newest addition to the Gifford family will be arriving June 2023.