Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over Daughter Cassidy's Festive Pregnancy Announcement

We all love reading good news during the holidays, and Kathie Lee Gifford just gave us a lot to smile about. As a former talk show host known for being open about herself, Gifford has never been shy about sharing her life's ups and downs with fans. After the TV personality lost her husband in 2015, she spoke candidly with TODAY about the importance of moving past the grief and pain that one experiences after losing a spouse.

Since then, she has opened herself up to a new love and found happiness and peace in her life. In May, she became a grandmother when her son, Cody, and his wife gave birth to her very first grandchild, Frank.

Now, just in time for the holidays, Gifford has more good news to share, this time from her daughter Cassidy. Cassidy and her husband Ben Wierda were married in June 2020 in a small, COVID-safe ceremony (via People.) Two years later, the couple now has more exciting news to share.