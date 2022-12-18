Sister Wives' Meri Brown Admits Whether She's Open To Reconciling With Kody
Since 2010, TLC's reality show "Sister Wives" has centered on Kody Brown's polygamous relationship with four women. But after Meri Brown recently confirmed her marriage to Kody was over, Kody will only have one wife left — or will he?
According to Us Weekly, Meri became the first sister wife when she married Kody in 1990. A few years later, Janelle Brown joined, followed by Christine Brown. Then, in 2010 — just in time for the family's TLC debut — Robyn Brown joined as the fourth sister wife.
Recently, the polygamous union has begun to unravel between Kody and his partners. In November 2021, Christine announced her split from Kody on Instagram, stating that the two had "grown apart" after over 25 years. Then earlier this month, Janelle confirmed that her relationship with Kody had also ended (per InTouch).
Now, Meri is the third wife to split, though she claimed that the decision was Kody's not hers, in a clip provided to People. Though the two had been experiencing issues for a while, Meri explained that she thought their relationship was improving until recently. "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she says. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married."
Now that the two have officially separated, the sister wife revealed if she would consider reconciliation with Kody.
Meri Brown would 'be open to' working things out with ex-husband Kody
In a "Sister Wives" teaser clip previewing Sunday's tell-all episode, Kody and Meri Brown opened up about their broken marriage with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan. Kody described a time when his relationship with Meri was on the rocks and he talked to the other three sister wives about patching things up. However, he claims that Christine Brown wasn't supportive of reconciliation.
In a separate clip, Kody explains, "I'm in this place, expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri, and Christine lost her s***t that day. [...] There's something wrong in the relationship between Meri and Christine."
In the teaser clip, Meri didn't seem to believe that Christine was behind her breakup with Kody, however. "That's interesting that he felt like that. [...] It makes me feel good that he was considering [reconciliation], but it didn't last through the evening, I guess," she says, before adding, "I would be open to it."