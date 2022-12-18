Sister Wives' Meri Brown Admits Whether She's Open To Reconciling With Kody

Since 2010, TLC's reality show "Sister Wives" has centered on Kody Brown's polygamous relationship with four women. But after Meri Brown recently confirmed her marriage to Kody was over, Kody will only have one wife left — or will he?

According to Us Weekly, Meri became the first sister wife when she married Kody in 1990. A few years later, Janelle Brown joined, followed by Christine Brown. Then, in 2010 — just in time for the family's TLC debut — Robyn Brown joined as the fourth sister wife.

Recently, the polygamous union has begun to unravel between Kody and his partners. In November 2021, Christine announced her split from Kody on Instagram, stating that the two had "grown apart" after over 25 years. Then earlier this month, Janelle confirmed that her relationship with Kody had also ended (per InTouch).

Now, Meri is the third wife to split, though she claimed that the decision was Kody's not hers, in a clip provided to People. Though the two had been experiencing issues for a while, Meri explained that she thought their relationship was improving until recently. "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she says. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married."

Now that the two have officially separated, the sister wife revealed if she would consider reconciliation with Kody.