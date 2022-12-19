Joe Biden Names Jill's Emotional Reason For Finally Accepting His Marriage Proposal After Five Tries

Joe and Jill Biden's marriage may seem perfect nowadays, but it sure didn't start out that way. The current president and his beloved first lady originally got together a few years after Joe lost his first wife to an accident. Jill was in college at the time and didn't think that Joe, who was the senator of Delaware back then, was a good match for her.

"I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, 'God, this is never going to work, not in a million years,'" she recalled in an interview with Vogue, adding that their nine-year age gap worried her too. "But we went out to see 'A Man and a Woman' at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off."

Jill continued, "When we came home ... He shook my hand good night ... I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, 'Mom, I finally met a gentleman.'" Joe and Jill dated for a couple of years before tying the knot, but the former VP had to propose to her five separate times before Joe finally got Jill to say "yes."