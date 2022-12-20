Nafessa Williams' Thoughts On Playing Whitney Houston's Best Friend - Exclusive Interview

The dynamic between Robyn and Whitney is the heart of the film, in a lot of ways. How did you and Naomi Ackie collaborate to bring your characters' friendship to life over quite a few decades?

It was so divine. [Naomi has] the same zodiac sign as Whitney, and I'm the same sign as Robyn, so it made a lot of sense for us. When we first met on Zoom for my final audition, which [was] a chemistry read, where you are reading with the other actor to see if you have chemistry and if this job is going to be yours, I could feel it over Zoom. I could feel her cheering me on and wanting me to do well and giving me non-verbal cues, like, "Don't be nervous — you got this." I could feel her energy, and it was a spark. We had a thing. That's what made this really easy to do, [because it was] alongside an actor who you have such great chemistry with. It's [the] goal. It's what an actor prays for, actually.

Having now done the movie, what does Whitney Houston mean to you?

Wow. Well, I was already a diehard Whitney Houston fan. I learned how deep[ly] Whitney loves, and when she believes in something, she fights for it. She's going to do things on her own terms no matter who likes it or not, and there's a strength in that.

I love the authenticity that I was able to find out about her after doing this movie, and [I am] always inspired by the artist that she is and the impact that she's had on the entire world.

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" debuts exclusively in movie theaters on December 23.

This interview has been edited for clarity.