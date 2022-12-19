Prince Louis Gets Ready To Join His Siblings In Royal Christmas Tradition For The First Time

On Christmas Day 2022, Prince Louis is going on the short walk with his family to St. Mary Magdalene Church from Sandringham House, according to the Mirror. Prince Louis will be the same age Princess Charlotte was for her first public Christmas walk; we'll see how he does during the outing. For her first Christmas walk, people were impressed at Princess Charlotte's curtsy for Queen Elizabeth II (via Daily Mail). Whether we'll see Prince Louis give a nod of his head to his grandfather King Charles III remains to be seen as the traditional greeting to the sovereign is only expected upon that day's first meeting, which may happen behind closed doors, Hello! reported.

Royal fans gather along the route in Sandringham to see the famous family as they arrive, and it's been a long-standing tradition for the Windsor family to attend the Christmas Day service at the 16th century church, as CNBC noted.

With the pandemic, it's been a couple of years since the royal family has gathered at Sandringham for Christmas (per Architectural Digest). And along with Prince Louis' first public walk to the church, 2022 will be the first one with a king and not a queen as monarch after 70 years. So it's bound to be a bittersweet time as the family comes together without the queen for the first Christmas. But if Prince Louis' Platinum Jubilee antics are any indication, there's sure to be plenty of good times.