Twitter Had A Lot To Say About Prince Louis' Absence From The Queen's Funeral
In the audience of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral sat the royal family, who, according to E! News, occupied the first six rows of Westminster Abbey. In the front row sat the queen's immediate family, including the newly crowned King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their spouses, and Prince William's two eldest children. Noticeably missing from the front row were the youngest of the royals — the queen's great grand-children Archie and Lilibet (children of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle) and Prince Louis of Wales, the youngest son of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
According to Glamour, Lilibet and Archie were kept home simply because their parents felt they were too young to attend the important funeral proceedings. At just 3 years old and 1 year old, the two are still babies and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to keep them home in California. Similarly, William and Catherine made the same decision for their youngest, Louis. And although their reasoning seems sound, Twitter had a lot to say about his absence from the funeral.
Twitter is full of jokes surrounding Prince Louis' activities during the funeral
Although there is no official rule regarding the age range for children attending the funeral William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales chose to keep their youngest, 4 year old Prince Louis, home from the events, per Hello! Magazine. In his absence, people took to Twitter to make jokes about what the young prince was up to while his family attended the funeral of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Louis first stole the hearts of many during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with his faces and funny behavior. Some users made "Home Alone" references, making light of the little boy's absence and instead, imagined him home on his own and getting into trouble. Other social media users made jokes about the prince causing chaos at the palace and his parents coming home to find it a mess and even on fire. The jokes are all in good fun — according to Yahoo! Sports, Prince Louis was likely in the care of the family's longtime nanny, Maria Borrallo.