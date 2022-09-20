Twitter Had A Lot To Say About Prince Louis' Absence From The Queen's Funeral

In the audience of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral sat the royal family, who, according to E! News, occupied the first six rows of Westminster Abbey. In the front row sat the queen's immediate family, including the newly crowned King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their spouses, and Prince William's two eldest children. Noticeably missing from the front row were the youngest of the royals — the queen's great grand-children Archie and Lilibet (children of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle) and Prince Louis of Wales, the youngest son of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

According to Glamour, Lilibet and Archie were kept home simply because their parents felt they were too young to attend the important funeral proceedings. At just 3 years old and 1 year old, the two are still babies and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to keep them home in California. Similarly, William and Catherine made the same decision for their youngest, Louis. And although their reasoning seems sound, Twitter had a lot to say about his absence from the funeral.