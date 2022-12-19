Everything We Know About Days Of Our Lives Star Brandon Barash's Wedding Joy

"Days of Our Lives" star Brandon Barash made headlines when he and former "General Hospital" co-star Kirsten Storms began dating in real life. In 2013, Us Weekly reported that the two had secretly married.

Although she initially had trouble becoming pregnant due to endometriosis, the couple soon welcomed a child, Harper. Barash was thrilled, telling Extra, "We made a baby. It feels like a dream, it feels magical." Both agreed that the child was a miracle, and, while Storms jokingly said they would name the girl "Miracle," they settled on Harper.

Sadly, Barash and Storms' marriage didn't last, and the couple announced their divorce in 2016. According to People, the split was amicable, and they agreed to co-parent their daughter.

While he and Storms continue to be in their daughter's life — including back-to-school adventures – Barash has moved on in his love life.