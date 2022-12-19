Prince William's Romance With Ex-Girlfriend Rose Farquhar Revisited

On December 17, William, Prince of Wales, was a guest at the wedding of his former girlfriend, Rose Farquhar. Formally dressed in a tuxedo and bow tie, the prince traveled solo to enjoy the ceremony and reception. After her successful Christmas concert, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, had an evening at home with their children, per Hello!

As reported by the Daily Mail, William made a covert appearance at the event by entering through a back door of St. Mary the Virgin Church. During the ceremony in Gloucestershire, the bride married a longtime family friend, George Gemmell. Rose wore a white long-sleeved dress with a train, topped by a white fur capelet, while the groom wore Scottish trews (via Tatler). According to the Scotland Kilt Company, tartan trews are pants made of tartan material.

Previously, Rose was a guest at William and Kate's 2011 wedding, and she also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 ceremony, per Woman & Home. At this recent celebration, Prince William and the bride weren't the only ones with a past connection, notes Hello! Magazine. Olivia Hunt, another former girlfriend of William's was also a guest. While Olivia has the distinction of being William's last girlfriend before he and Kate became a couple (via Express), William's connection to Rose goes back much further.