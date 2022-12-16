The Sweet Nod To Queen Elizabeth You Might Have Missed At Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert

On Dec. 15, 2022, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual Christmas Carol concert. As reported by the Daily Mail, 1,800 people attended the event at Westminster Abbey, including King Charles III; Queen Consort Camilla; William, the Prince of Wales; and numerous members of the royal family. The show will be broadcast on ITV in the UK on Christmas Eve.

When the family was planning the event, the late Queen Elizabeth II was very much on everyone's mind. Kate honored the queen by including corgis on the event's invitation. The family also paid special tribute to her in the program, writing, "This carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. Her Late Majesty's strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service," per People.

During the service, William continued to honor his grandmother by quoting from her 2012 Christmas Speech, saying, "I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story," per The Telegraph. This idea of togetherness served as the service's theme, in gestures as well as words. For example, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at the event, coordinating with them in matching outfits, per Town & Country.

Plus, the royal family made a notable gesture inside the Abbey to remember their matriarch.