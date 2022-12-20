What To Know About The Buzzy Oilplaning Skincare Trend

If you haven't started shaving your face yet, you might consider it now. Skincare fans have increasingly been turning to dermaplaning lately, a procedure where the top layer of skin and hair on the face is shaved away (per Cleveland Clinic). During a dermaplaning session, a dermatologist uses a medical razor called a dermatome, though a similar effect can be achieved at home using a face razor. Removing facial peach fuzz may seem like an unnecessary extra step in your routine, but experts claim it's worth it.

"Dermaplaning's purpose is to give your skin an immediate exfoliation for a luminous glow that lasts a week," Dr. Stafford Broumand, a plastic surgeon and Associate Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery, informed Byrdie. "The benefits are dewy skin, faster cell turnover, and a smoother texture." HealthShots also explains that skincare and makeup products will absorb better after dermaplaning, giving your face a naturally airbrushed finish.

However, there are some drawbacks worth noting. Swiping a razor along your face, whether at home or in a salon, could lead to infections, acne, and dryness, as Healthline warns. These side effects are especially common in people who already deal with sensitive, acne-prone skin. But oilplaning, an alternative to traditional dermaplaning, could be a game-changer for those who wish to dermaplane but are wary of possible skin irritation.