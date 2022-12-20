Marcus Coloma's Reported Exit From General Hospital Supposedly Wasn't So Smooth

When Tyler Christopher vacated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," the character dropped off the canvas for three years. In 2019, the legacy character of Nikolas, son of Laura Webber (Genie Francis) and Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly), was finally recast. Once Marcus Coloma joined the hit soap in 2019 as Nikolas, he was immediately thrown into the forefront of storylines on the series. Coloma's iteration of Nikolas quickly became romantically intertwined with Maura West's Ava Jerome, providing the main foundation for his tenure on the show (via Soaps In Depth).

More recently, Nikolas has been on the outs with Ava following the revelation that he cheated on her with his son, Spencer Cassadine's (Nicolas Chavez), then girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). In a calculated effort to keep Esme's unexpected pregnancy a secret, Nikolas stashed her away in his sprawling mansion, keeping her hidden from the outside world. The storyline has played out in recent episodes, with Nikolas slowly losing control because of Esme's devious ways, his uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) moving in, and Elizabeth Webber's (Rebecca Herbst) involvement (via Soaps.com).

However, while the exciting plot is set to continue, things may look a lot different for viewers in the coming weeks. All signs are pointing to the end of Coloma's run as Nikolas, leaving fans to speculate as to what really happened behind the scenes.