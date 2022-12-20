Survey Shows Noticeable Jump In Parents Now Against Common School Vaccinations

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of a vaccine provided a glimmering hope that many Americans held onto while the world stopped around them. The FDA approved the first variation of the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, according to the organization's news release from the time, but it wasn't long before turmoil arose concerning vaccination policies and recommendations.

Many feared that the mRNA technology used in the vaccines would alter DNA in potentially deadly ways. Fact-checkers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center confirmed this was patently false, clarifying: "None of the [COVID] vaccines interact with or alter your DNA in any way, and therefore cannot cause cancer." And yet, misinformation about the CDC's recommendations for kids and COVID vaccines spread like wildfire.

Now, a new poll suggests that parents aren't just concerned about COVID vaccines either, highlighting the long-term impact of these conspiracy theories in the process.