How To Make Meghan Markle's Go-To Holiday Cocktail
The Duchess of Sussex is here to save your holiday party. One thing you never knew about Meghan Markle is that before she retired from acting, and became an accomplished podcaster, trendsetter, and household name, she was a lifestyle influencer. The stateside royal's life was different before meeting her husband Prince Harry.
Imagine the year is 2015, and Meghan is in the prime of her acting career as Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits". After reminding fans that she also ran the now-defunct lifestyle blog, "The TIG," Elle took a walk down memory lane and highlighted certain themes and issues that the Duchess frequently wrote about, from lighter topics such as traveling and her love of boozy hot chocolate (complete with red wine) to the more pressing voting rights. Though she said goodbye to "The Tig" in 2017, Meghan's past blog posts regularly cause a huge stir because of her huge profile today.
But after strategically placing hints in her Netflix documentary, the Daily Mail is convinced that her influencer era may be making a comeback. This is coupled with the fact that, as Grazia UK pointed out, she renewed her trademark back in 2019. The jury is still out on whether "The TIG" will fill the lifestyle space with helpful hacks again, but in the spirit of the approaching holidays, we can still reminisce on and take notes from one of her hit drink recipes.
Get in the holiday spirit with Meghan Markle's twist on a classic drink
In 2015, before she hung up her acting hat and shut down "The TIG," Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared her holiday plans with Grazia UK. She told the entertainment outlet that Christmas was a very hands-on, DIY affair where she upcycled parts of her bar set as vases, and invited friends to bring their favorite dishes in a pot-luck style dinner. Today, Meghan's Christmas plans are decidedly different as she prepares to celebrate with her husband, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet — though Prince Harry and Meghan recently dropped their 2022 holiday card sans kids, per Page Six.
In her interview with Grazia UK, Meghan revealed the secret to the perfect holiday party is serving up an almond milk spiced cocktail. To make the festive drink, you'll need to stock up on the following wet ingredients: bourbon, soaked dry dates, and four cups of unsweetened almond milk or DIY it using raw almonds. For your dry ingredients, a teaspoon of cardamom, powdered ginger, cinnamon, and a half teaspoon of clove will make your tastebuds happy.
To bring her spiced cocktail to life, Meghan recommended blending everything together minus the alcohol, before setting the mixture to a low boil on the stove. Cinnamon sticks will be the star of the show as a more than appropriate holiday garnish. You can also serve this drink cold.