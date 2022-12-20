How To Make Meghan Markle's Go-To Holiday Cocktail

The Duchess of Sussex is here to save your holiday party. One thing you never knew about Meghan Markle is that before she retired from acting, and became an accomplished podcaster, trendsetter, and household name, she was a lifestyle influencer. The stateside royal's life was different before meeting her husband Prince Harry.

Imagine the year is 2015, and Meghan is in the prime of her acting career as Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits". After reminding fans that she also ran the now-defunct lifestyle blog, "The TIG," Elle took a walk down memory lane and highlighted certain themes and issues that the Duchess frequently wrote about, from lighter topics such as traveling and her love of boozy hot chocolate (complete with red wine) to the more pressing voting rights. Though she said goodbye to "The Tig" in 2017, Meghan's past blog posts regularly cause a huge stir because of her huge profile today.

But after strategically placing hints in her Netflix documentary, the Daily Mail is convinced that her influencer era may be making a comeback. This is coupled with the fact that, as Grazia UK pointed out, she renewed her trademark back in 2019. The jury is still out on whether "The TIG" will fill the lifestyle space with helpful hacks again, but in the spirit of the approaching holidays, we can still reminisce on and take notes from one of her hit drink recipes.