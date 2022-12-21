General Hospital Stars Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Sonya Eddy

Fans were devastated when the heartbreaking death of beloved "General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy was reported on December 20, after she developed a post-surgery infection (via TMZ). Executive producer Frank Valentini posted about Eddy's passing on Twitter, writing, "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as [an] actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

Valentini added another post, noting, "On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed." One fan responded by posting a video clip with a "GH" scene involving Eddy's character, Epiphany Johnson, and Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). Patrick was reeling from the death of his wife, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), and Epiphany consoled him.

The fan's touching caption read: "I'll always remember this pivotal scene between Epiphany & Patrick after Robin's death. She made me cry. It feels like one of the family is gone. She will be missed." Epiphany was a force of nature as the head nurse at General Hospital. She demanded excellence at all times from the other staff members, and it was clear that Eddy embodied those characteristics in real life — and was beloved by all.