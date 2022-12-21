General Hospital Stars Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Sonya Eddy
Fans were devastated when the heartbreaking death of beloved "General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy was reported on December 20, after she developed a post-surgery infection (via TMZ). Executive producer Frank Valentini posted about Eddy's passing on Twitter, writing, "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as [an] actress but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."
Valentini added another post, noting, "On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed." One fan responded by posting a video clip with a "GH" scene involving Eddy's character, Epiphany Johnson, and Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson). Patrick was reeling from the death of his wife, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), and Epiphany consoled him.
The fan's touching caption read: "I'll always remember this pivotal scene between Epiphany & Patrick after Robin's death. She made me cry. It feels like one of the family is gone. She will be missed." Epiphany was a force of nature as the head nurse at General Hospital. She demanded excellence at all times from the other staff members, and it was clear that Eddy embodied those characteristics in real life — and was beloved by all.
Sonya Eddy was praised by practically everybody
Sonya Eddy's "General Hospital" co-stars showed how much she truly meant to them with gushing social media tributes. Kathleen Gati wrote on Twitter: "I am in shock and disbelief and heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend #sonyaeddy. We shared many good laughs and I always enjoyed working with her. Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and fans." Likewise, Kimberly McCullough posted a screenshot of her and Eddy from a "GH" episode, noting, "Sonya ... that look. You are the ultimate truth detector. Your warmth, my god your laugh, your hugs ... you will be greatly missed. I love you so much."
Drew Cheetwood, who played Milo Giambetti and was a love interest for Epiphany, posted a selfie of the two of them, writing alongside it: "So saddened to hear we lost Sonya last night. She was everything an actor should be and everything a human can aspire to be. So kind, impeccably funny, crazy thoughtful & just the sweetest." He added, "I'm so grateful we were friends. Rest in Power."
Other stars shared their love including, but not limited to; Carolyn Hennesy, Kristina Wagner, Parry Shen, and John J. York, who posted, "Oh Sonya, you beautiful, sweet, funny, adorable and incredibly talented actress ... I'm so honored to stand beside you and work with you! I WILL MISS YOUR SMILING FACE! I hope my prayers reach you, your family, and friends! YOU ARE ONE OF A KIND, MY DEAR FRIEND."