Days Of Our Lives' Tamara Braun Bids Farewell To Ava Vitali

"Days of Our Lives" fans have come to love actress Tamara Braun. The soap star has played two roles on the show, portraying Nicole Walker's sister, Taylor Walker, as well as her most well-known role, Ava Vitali. Fans first met Ava in 2011 when she was revealed to be one of Steve "Patch" Johnson's former love interests (via Soap Central). Ava was described as being the daughter of a powerful mob boss. The mafia princess met and fell in love with Steve when he suffered from amnesia. The two were together for a couple of years and even had a child together, which they believed had died. The pair learned that their baby had survived and found their son, Tripp, many years later.

Over the years, Ava has been both loved and hated by many in Salem. She has done some truly despicable things such as sabotaging a plane that led to a crash and the death of Shawn Brady Sr. She's also attempted to kill others, kidnapped many, and has tried to come between Steve and Kayla too many times to count.

Most recently, fans have seen Ava become a loving mother to Tripp, and even fall in love with Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) before his untimely death, per Soaps in Depth. She's also found herself in the middle of some heavy drama with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel).