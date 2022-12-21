Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Holiday Instagram Video Sparks War On Words
In a clan known for its huge size and emphasis on nuclear family life, it's not surprising that many members of the Duggar family announced marriages, pregnancies, and births this year. More shocking, however, was the news that Jinger Duggar Vuolo was about to release a new memoir that could be so explosive as to end her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. As seen on her website, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Untangling Faith From Fear" is a critical look at her religious upbringing. As a member of the evangelical Institute in Basic Life Principles, Jinger was raised to believe that she would be unworthy in God's sight unless she dressed modestly, avoided worldly influences, and obeyed her parents without question. While her parents still belong to the church, Jinger has joined a different denomination and considers the institute both "unhealthy" and antithetical to Jesus's teachings.
Although her book won't be released until late January 2023, Jinger is offering a special deal a few weeks early. By pre-ordering a copy of "Becoming Free Indeed" and showing proof of receipt, readers can register for an exclusive look at the first chapter, along with access to a video message from the famous Duggar daughter. She shared the news via Instagram on December 20, where it promptly got tens of thousands of likes. Unfortunately, it also sparked a new battle in the so-called "war on Christmas."
Jinger's inclusive greeting upset many fans
Though fans are eager for a glimpse at the new memoir by the "rebel" of the Duggar family, Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Instagram promo appeared divisive to some. After teasing the free preview of her book, Jinger said "Happy holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas," despite the large tree in the background. The inclusive greeting struck many followers as an offensive slap to her Christian faith. Comments included: "Uh, what happened to Merry Christmas? You know, the reason for the season," "Never be afraid to stand up for Christ because [you're] worried about upsetting others," "Praying for you, Jing," and "Happy whaaaa?" One accused Jinger of bowing to political correctness: " I'm kind of disappointed ... you are caving to the small minority that hates Christmas! Very sad."
Others pointed out that a number of other holidays also take place in late December, and that "holidays" literally means "holy days." A commenter said, "Happy Holidays doesn't exclude Christmas in any way. I don't understand why it's such a big deal." Another agreed, "Get a life, people!" One writer summed it all up nicely while also making a clever play on the book's name: "Jinger is Becoming Free of people who are offended by her saying 'Happy Holidays.' When someone wishing you happiness over the holiday season is a problem for you — do some deep reflection on who you are, what really matters, and why you aren't more Christ-like in your own words and deeds."