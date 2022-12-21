Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Holiday Instagram Video Sparks War On Words

In a clan known for its huge size and emphasis on nuclear family life, it's not surprising that many members of the Duggar family announced marriages, pregnancies, and births this year. More shocking, however, was the news that Jinger Duggar Vuolo was about to release a new memoir that could be so explosive as to end her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. As seen on her website, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Untangling Faith From Fear" is a critical look at her religious upbringing. As a member of the evangelical Institute in Basic Life Principles, Jinger was raised to believe that she would be unworthy in God's sight unless she dressed modestly, avoided worldly influences, and obeyed her parents without question. While her parents still belong to the church, Jinger has joined a different denomination and considers the institute both "unhealthy" and antithetical to Jesus's teachings.

Although her book won't be released until late January 2023, Jinger is offering a special deal a few weeks early. By pre-ordering a copy of "Becoming Free Indeed" and showing proof of receipt, readers can register for an exclusive look at the first chapter, along with access to a video message from the famous Duggar daughter. She shared the news via Instagram on December 20, where it promptly got tens of thousands of likes. Unfortunately, it also sparked a new battle in the so-called "war on Christmas."