Former Head Of Royal Protection Concerned About Harry And Meghan Attending The King's Coronation

It's safe to assume that King Charles III's coronation will be one of the most highly watched events in recent history. Per L'Officiel, the coronation is set to occur on May 6, and King Charles III will be taking over for Queen Elizabeth II after her 70-year reign. Of course, this is a massive, history-making moment for the UK, as a whole, and the royal family, in particular. As a result, we would expect to see all of the royals in attendance. Yet, recently, there has been speculation as to whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be present for the historic event.

Since the docuseries about the royal couple, Netflix's "Harry and Meghan" premiered, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding Harry and Meghan and their strained relationship with the rest of the royal family. Seeing the couple left out of an important royal event would certainly put more of a wedge between the pair and the other royals. Yet, the main reason that the couple may not be in attendance is actually about safety.