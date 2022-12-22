How Princess Catherine Snagged A Title That Once Belonged To Her Husband
According to many fairy tales, the life of a prince and princess seems to be doing nothing but living happily ever after. But in reality, there is much that royalty has to do. Members of the British Royal Family attend official engagements throughout the year, including meeting heads of state and going to and hosting community events. Many of them also work with charitable organizations; Princes William and Harry founded the Royal Foundation in 2009, which William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales now run, per Vanity Fair. Under their leadership, the Royal Foundation works to support things like conservation, initiatives include The Earthshot Prize founded by Prince William, and early childhood education, a passion of Kate's.
Additionally, many royals have roles within the armed services, whether that be literal, like when Prince Harry did two tours of Afghanistan, or ceremonial. And one ceremonial military position which previously belonged to Prince William is now in the hands of his wife.
Catherine will take over as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards
Catherine, Princess of Wales is now the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, per BBC. It was a role that William, Prince of Wales had held for over 10 years. He got the position from his grandmother. Queen Elizabeth, a few months before his wedding in 2011, per The Royal Household. He succeeded Major General Sir Sebastian Roberts, and he became the first royal to ever hold the position. With the appointment of Kate, perhaps it will become a royal tradition?
Queen Victoria ordered the creation of the Irish Guard in 1900, and one of the tasks of the regiment is to guard the royal family, per the National Army Museum. Kate has previously been involved with the Irish Guards; she's passed out shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day, as noted by Town & Country. During the events, she was accompanied by Prince William in his Irish Guards uniform. And Kate herself looked particularly stylish at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day event.
But even though his wife now has stepped into his former role Prince William hasn't been overlooked. King Charles III has appointed his son as the Colonel of the Welsh Guard, and he'll be wearing that uniform when he rides horseback with his father in King Charles III's first Trooping of the Colour parade in 2023.