How Princess Catherine Snagged A Title That Once Belonged To Her Husband

Catherine, Princess of Wales is now the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, per BBC. It was a role that William, Prince of Wales had held for over 10 years. He got the position from his grandmother. Queen Elizabeth, a few months before his wedding in 2011, per The Royal Household. He succeeded Major General Sir Sebastian Roberts, and he became the first royal to ever hold the position. With the appointment of Kate, perhaps it will become a royal tradition?

Queen Victoria ordered the creation of the Irish Guard in 1900, and one of the tasks of the regiment is to guard the royal family, per the National Army Museum. Kate has previously been involved with the Irish Guards; she's passed out shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day, as noted by Town & Country. During the events, she was accompanied by Prince William in his Irish Guards uniform. And Kate herself looked particularly stylish at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day event.

But even though his wife now has stepped into his former role Prince William hasn't been overlooked. King Charles III has appointed his son as the Colonel of the Welsh Guard, and he'll be wearing that uniform when he rides horseback with his father in King Charles III's first Trooping of the Colour parade in 2023.