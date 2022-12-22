Can You Walk Away Your Diabetes Risk With More Than 10,000 Steps Per Day?

With Christmas right around the corner, gifting yourself a Fitbit may just be a great way to keep track of those New Year's fitness resolutions. A study conducted by the University of South Australia found that fitness trackers encouraged wearers to add around 1,800 additional steps to their baseline daily. Participants lost an average of roughly 2.2 lbs in five months. Researchers noted that wearing a smartwatch to encourage walking can be an effective method to prevent conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

"I encourage and suggest to patients to wear a Fitbit or any type of smart device if it motivates them to become more active," Neal Patel, DO, told Healthline. Dr. Patel, who works as a family medicine specialist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital, added, "Having quantitative and objective real-life data that patients see in real-time is very powerful [...] [S]eeing a visual representation of their progress helps them understand their strengths and weaknesses."

However, if you don't have money to buy a smartwatch, the good news is that most smartphones can also track your steps (per How To Geek). This is good news, considering new research suggests that there's a magic number of steps you should walk daily to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. One of the study's researchers, Andrew S. Perry, M.D. said in a press release, "Our data shows the importance of moving your body every day to lower your risk of diabetes."