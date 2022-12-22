The Luxury Brand That 38% Of People Say Has The Best Yearly Advent Calendar - The List Survey

Of course, your advent calendar choice depends on what you love. If you are really into food, you may be hoping to be gifted one that opens up a piece of chocolate each day. If you are a toddler, you'd likely squeal in delight to get a playdough-based advent calendar or one you can create yourself. However, if luxury is your thing, you may have snatched up a few of the most expensive and coveted calendars of the year.

According to over 600 people, the best yearly advent calendar from a luxury brand is the Dior calendar. In fact, people love this calendar so much that 38% of the survey users chose Dior as their go-to yearly advent. It makes sense why. The calendar has 24 items, all of which are luxurious and expensive on their own. According to Dior, the calendar has beauty and fragrance items like J'adore Eau de Parfum, Sauvage Eau de Toilette, Rouge Dior 999 velvet finish, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl 090, Dior Prestige Intensive Repairing Creme, Capture Totale Super Potent Serum, Gris Dior Body Creme, and even an array of their beloved candles.

It's not just the interior contents that have people flocking to the calendar, too. The outside of the calendar is gorgeous as well with celestial artwork done by Pietro Ruffo. There's no better way to bring in Christmas than with a touch of Dior.