The Heel Trend Nearly 40% Of People Think Should Be Over By Now - The List Survey

Shoes, glorious shoes! The ultimate accessory, they can take an outfit from casual to glam, add a pop of color, and, as Toni Collette's character Rose in the movie "In Her Shoes," says, "Shoes always fit." It's no wonder Reuters reported women on average own 19 pairs.

The Museum of New York's Fashion Institute of Technology even had an exhibit titled "Shoe Obsession," showcasing over 150 artfully designed shoes. Co-curator Dr. Valerie Steele shared with Psychology Tomorrow, "[Shoes] are an intimate extension of the body and seem to say so much about our attitude, aesthetics, sexuality, and social status."

While Reuters found out women tend to rotate between four favorite pairs from the collection in their closet, The List found out there are some shoes on your shelves you hope to never wear again. When asked what heel trend you thought should be totally over, you had a definite shoe style in mind.