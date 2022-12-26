Prince Louis' Debut Christmas Walk At Sandringham Delights Royal Watchers
Prince Louis continues to prove that he's one cheeky little royal. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined his siblings in a royal Christmas tradition for the first time, making an attention-grabbing appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Alongside his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the family attended the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. As part of royal tradition, Louis also trailed along with everybody on the walk to the church and engaged with their constituents on the way. But, naturally, he did it all in his own unique way.
The 4-year-old, who donned a navy jacket, a pair of festive red shorts, and knee-high socks for the occasion (via Hello! magazine) was seen accepting gifts from the public, including a Paddington Bear drawing (via Twitter), but what caught everyone's eye was the way he tugged his mom's arm while she was talking to someone so they could get moving. The mini royal was also spotted running to catch up with everyone else after seemingly getting held up chatting. This, of course, drew positive reactions online, with royal fans gushing over how adorable Louis was — not bad for his first Christmas outing!
Twitter can't help but gush over Prince Louis
Oupss, Prince Louis stayed with the public too long and has to run to catch up with his parents and his siblings ! This is adorable and funny at the same time 😂😂🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/xvsydZs6Tm— 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) December 25, 2022
Prince Louis is receiving a rush of compliments on social media, with commenters gushing over his behavior during the royal's Sandringham Christmas debut. In particular, Twitter pointed out how adorable he acted as a young boy trying to get accustomed to royal family traditions. "Love Louis so much. He always puts a smile on my face," one fan tweeted. "Louis is my favorite! He's funny," mused another.
Meanwhile, there were also plenty of people who commended the rest of The Firm, and particularly the Prince and Princess of Wales, for not restricting Louis' actions. "I love that they let him be a normal little boy, the security as well as his parents are keeping an eye on him. It's so refreshing that they are not squashing his nor his sibling's [sic] spirit," they pointed out, while another noted, "He's a real character."
This isn't the first time that Louis has caught everyone's attention during a public outing. At the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, the young royal stole the show by making silly faces from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and again during the pageant. Happily, Louis' parents are there to egg him on. "We hope you had a weekend to remember," Prince William and Kate Middleton cheekily said at the time. "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..." along with the eyes emoji.