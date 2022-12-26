Prince Louis' Debut Christmas Walk At Sandringham Delights Royal Watchers

Oupss, Prince Louis stayed with the public too long and has to run to catch up with his parents and his siblings ! This is adorable and funny at the same time 😂😂🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/xvsydZs6Tm

Prince Louis is receiving a rush of compliments on social media, with commenters gushing over his behavior during the royal's Sandringham Christmas debut. In particular, Twitter pointed out how adorable he acted as a young boy trying to get accustomed to royal family traditions. "Love Louis so much. He always puts a smile on my face," one fan tweeted. "Louis is my favorite! He's funny," mused another.

Meanwhile, there were also plenty of people who commended the rest of The Firm, and particularly the Prince and Princess of Wales, for not restricting Louis' actions. "I love that they let him be a normal little boy, the security as well as his parents are keeping an eye on him. It's so refreshing that they are not squashing his nor his sibling's [sic] spirit," they pointed out, while another noted, "He's a real character."

This isn't the first time that Louis has caught everyone's attention during a public outing. At the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, the young royal stole the show by making silly faces from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and again during the pageant. Happily, Louis' parents are there to egg him on. "We hope you had a weekend to remember," Prince William and Kate Middleton cheekily said at the time. "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..." along with the eyes emoji.