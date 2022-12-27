The Odd Advice Prince Andrew Gave Sandringham Attendee Who Was Struggling To Stay Warm

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who has been barred from most official royal duties in light of the scandal involving his alleged sexual assault of an underage girl, still joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas celebrations (via Fox). Accompanied by his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and walking alongside his brother Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Andrew attended church services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk along with the rest of his extended family.

Many were surprised to see Prince Andrew attend such a prominent, forward-facing event, yet others speculated that while he was not barred from a family celebration, he is not likely to ever regain a prominent role in public life, especially since King Charles has said he intends to have a more trimmed down monarchy than the one he inherited (via Fox).

The throngs of royal fans who came to watch the family process into the church in Sandringham were treated not only to views of the family wearing their holiday best, but were also treated to some strange advice from Prince Andrew himself.