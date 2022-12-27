Why The FDA Is Changing Plan B Label

Plan B One-Step, more commonly known as the morning-after pill, is used for emergency contraception — "a method of preventing pregnancy to be used after another contraceptive fails or after unprotected sex," as explained by the FDA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that almost 25% of all women who have had sex have used emergency contraception at some point.

Plan B was first approved in 1998, available only with a doctor's prescription, per the U.S. Office on Women's Health. In 2006, it was approved for purchase without a prescription for women over the age of 18. According to the FDA, in 2009, the original Plan B was discontinued. Then, in 2013, it was approved for over-the-counter purchase without age restrictions.

The drug has recently undergone a change in its packaging label. The change was requested by the makers of Plan B One-Step, with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewing the scientific evidence submitted, and approving the updated wording.