Abortion Rights Activists Are Already Focusing On The 2024 Elections

The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner and abortion rights advocates are already focusing on 2024. With the repeal of the protections granted in Roe v. Wade back in June, whether or not a pregnant person has access to abortion is now up to the states to decide. Between trigger laws that went into effect in the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision and new abortion bans and restrictions that have gone into effect since, people all across the country have lost access to what can at times be lifesaving medical care.

States with trigger laws included Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Mississippi — all states that are listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having the highest maternal mortality rates, per Axios. Texas, who has a near-total ban on abortion, was found to wait until patients were "on death's door" before they were able to receive care, according to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite these sometimes lethal, far-reaching side effects of the Roe v. Wade reversal, Politico reports Republicans still view the Dobbs decision as a victory. Celebrating on Twitter, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote that it was "incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life" to go to their state capitals to fight for abortion bans. According to Politico, both Democrats and Republicans took this as a sign that a nationwide abortion ban is not off the table, setting a major focus point for the 2022 and 2024 election cycles.