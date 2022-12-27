The Heartbreaking Death Of The Crown's Stephen Greif
Esteemed British actor Stephen Greif passed away earlier this week at the age of 78, it was confirmed by his team. "With great sadness, we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," they wrote on Twitter. Although he enjoyed a lengthy career in the public eye, most recently, Greif was known for playing Sir Bernard Weatherill, Speaker of the House of Commons, in the hit Netflix series "The Crown." His previous credits included roles across the stage, movies, and TV.
According to The Guardian, Greif studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was also a member of the National Theatre Company. In addition to appearing in such notable British TV series as "EastEnders," "Coronation Street," and "Holby City," the actor also played space commander Travis in the 1978 series "Blake's 7," which ran until 1981. Greif also had an impressive voice career, appearing in numerous video games. Suffice it to say, his impact on the industry was keenly felt.
The beloved actor is fondly remembered by all
Stephen Greif leaves behind many people saddened by his death, as well as a huge amount of admiration from his former colleagues. The actor's professional team of representatives, Michelle Braidman Associates, shared their sorrow in a Twitter post announcing his death, noting simply, "We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
The response to Greif's passing has been an outpouring of respect and high regard for the gentleman, which is what many of his colleagues and acquaintances considered him. Fellow British actor Phil David wrote, "Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man" while fellow thespian David Kennedy shared, "Such sad news. I worked with Stephen only once at the NT [National Theatre]. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gent."
British actor and director Barnaby Edwards summed up Greif's essence in his own message: "Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen."