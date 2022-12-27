The Heartbreaking Death Of The Crown's Stephen Greif

Stephen Greif leaves behind many people saddened by his death, as well as a huge amount of admiration from his former colleagues. The actor's professional team of representatives, Michelle Braidman Associates, shared their sorrow in a Twitter post announcing his death, noting simply, "We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The response to Greif's passing has been an outpouring of respect and high regard for the gentleman, which is what many of his colleagues and acquaintances considered him. Fellow British actor Phil David wrote, "Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man" while fellow thespian David Kennedy shared, "Such sad news. I worked with Stephen only once at the NT [National Theatre]. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gent."

British actor and director Barnaby Edwards summed up Greif's essence in his own message: "Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen."