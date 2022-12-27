The Makeup Product You Need For Nailing The Trending Graphic Eyeliner Look

If you plan on going more graphic with your eyeliner, it's time to join the club. Per PopSugar, bold, artistic eye looks will be taking over in 2023. According to the director of artistry and education at Kevyn Aucoin, Nick Lujan, "Graphic eyeliner uses striking geometric shapes and pops of color to draw attention to the eye."

From bright colors to intricate designs or even just the perfect cat eye, there isn't just one way to do the graphic eyeliner trend right. There is, however, one way to execute your graphic liner look of choice to perfection. The trick is in the product — though, of course, a very steady hand doesn't hurt, either.

As makeup trends progress and change, so do the methods folks use to improve their beauty routines. With graphic eyeliner on the rise, products that will make sharp, precise lines and saturated, vibrant pigment are going to be all the more necessary to getting the look you want. CTZN Cosmetics co-founder, Naseeha Khan, told Byrdie, "Many of the trends we can expect to see in the new year will focus on the eyes, and with that in mind, it makes sense that we're beginning to see different products and methods of doing eye looks start to emerge."

One of the most popular ways to make the graphic eyeliner trend your own is a little something called water activated eyeliner, and you're going to want to get your hands on this stuff.