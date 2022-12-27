The Young And The Restless' Lauralee Bell Goes Back To The 80s With Danny And Cricket
Christine "Cricket" Blair (Lauralee Bell) and rock singer Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) on "The Young and the Restless" are still one of the most beloved soap couples among fans. As often happens on sudsers, Chris and Danny's relationship was rocky at best. They got married in 1990; however, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) was a crazed fan of Danny's, and she drugged him and pretended he got her pregnant — even though it was another man's child, per Soaps in Depth. Despite the truth coming out eventually, it wasn't enough to save Chris and Danny's relationship. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bell admitted that she wasn't sure if Danny and Chris would ever get back together. Despite learning the truth about what Phyllis did to Danny, Bell stated, "The trust was broken, regardless."
Meanwhile, Damian is celebrating his big return as Danny, telling Soaps, "The writing is exceptional. I'm just really blown away by the scripts that I received and how true they were to the character and the history." Damian likened his return to the show to a class reunion, feeling as if "no time has passed." When asked if Danny and Chris might have a chance of getting back together, Damian stated, "Absolutely, he still has feelings for Christine. There's no denying that. The chemistry and the magic is there."
One of the most anticipated "Y&R" spoilers is Danny and Cricket reuniting to reflect on their past together, as reported by Soap Central.
A long-awaited Danny and Cricket reunion is imminent
With upcoming special Christmas and New Year's surprises on "The Young and the Restless," actress Lauralee Bell posted a video of herself and former co-star Michael Damian on Instagram. Set to the tune of "Kyrie" by Mr. Mister, the video is chock full of publicity photos of the two from their "Y&R" past and the two goofing around. It's clear that Damian and Bell still have the chemistry that made them a soap opera supercouple. Bell added the caption, "A trip down memory lane to get you ready for more flashbacks on Dec 27th and before Danny & Cricket reunite on Jan 3rd!"
Fans were blown away by the time-capsule video, with one writing, "So happy Danny's Back!! Been watching ["Y&R"] since 1981." Another ecstatically replied, "OMG, I'm crying. CRICKET AND DANNY. SO MANY WONDERFUL MEMORIES. I feel like I'm in my 20s again." Viewers couldn't stop gushing about how the two still look the same today as they did back in the day with one posting, "Love, love, love! You guys don't age! Absolutely adorable!" Everyone enjoyed the retrospect tease and
Damian's 1989 hit cover of the song "Rock On" wasn't lost on fans as one fan replied, "Now I got that blue Jean baby queen song stuck in my head lol."