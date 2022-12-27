The Young And The Restless' Lauralee Bell Goes Back To The 80s With Danny And Cricket

Christine "Cricket" Blair (Lauralee Bell) and rock singer Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) on "The Young and the Restless" are still one of the most beloved soap couples among fans. As often happens on sudsers, Chris and Danny's relationship was rocky at best. They got married in 1990; however, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) was a crazed fan of Danny's, and she drugged him and pretended he got her pregnant — even though it was another man's child, per Soaps in Depth. Despite the truth coming out eventually, it wasn't enough to save Chris and Danny's relationship. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bell admitted that she wasn't sure if Danny and Chris would ever get back together. Despite learning the truth about what Phyllis did to Danny, Bell stated, "The trust was broken, regardless."

Meanwhile, Damian is celebrating his big return as Danny, telling Soaps, "The writing is exceptional. I'm just really blown away by the scripts that I received and how true they were to the character and the history." Damian likened his return to the show to a class reunion, feeling as if "no time has passed." When asked if Danny and Chris might have a chance of getting back together, Damian stated, "Absolutely, he still has feelings for Christine. There's no denying that. The chemistry and the magic is there."

One of the most anticipated "Y&R" spoilers is Danny and Cricket reuniting to reflect on their past together, as reported by Soap Central.