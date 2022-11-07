The Young And The Restless Icon Michael Damian Celebrates His Big Return As Danny Romalotti

It's rare for a soap opera character to be as much of a good guy as Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) is on "The Young and the Restless." Danny has consistently tried to do right by his sister, Gina Roma (formerly Romalotti, played by Patty Weaver), including supporting her when her restaurant burned down. Danny also attempted to repair his relationship with his son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), even though Daniel's mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) had lied about his paternity.

After becoming a rock star, with his musical opportunities exponentially expanded, Danny has understandably been in and out of Genoa City (via Soap Central). According to the Orlando Sentinel, the multi-talented Damian reached #1 on the Billboard music charts himself with his cover of the song, "Rock On," which was originally a hit for David Essex in 1974. While he had already been a fan favorite on "Y&R," Damian's success catapulted him into the music stratosphere, much like his character Danny.

He's also become a successful film director with such movies as "High Strung" and its sequel, "High Strung Free Dance." As the actor told Soap Opera News, "Subconsciously I think I was already having a class from my nineteen years on 'The Young and the Restless.' I was always observing and watching on the set." Now, Damian is returning to where he started and the fans are truly thrilled.