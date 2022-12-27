Royal Expert Says Prince Andrew Will Never Make Comeback Under King Charles' Reign

There are plenty of royal family holiday traditions that occur each year, many of which were traditions Queen Elizabeth planned every Christmas. Consequently, the royal family's first holiday season following the queen's death was sure to feel different. Still, King Charles III tried to make this holiday as merry as the ones that came before. In just five months, the former Prince of Wales will officially be crowned the new king. The first Christmas he hosted actually gave some indications about what his reign will look like. It also made us question whether one family member, in particular, will find himself in the limelight or in a royal role again.

Per She Knows, King Charles's brother, Prince Andrew, had a very un-princely fall from grace after he was charged with sexual assault allegations and found to be involved in the highly publicized scandal with the infamous sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Queen Elizabeth II took some action as a result, removing Prince Andrew's senior royal role, his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and other support (via The Scottish Sun). He did, however, maintain his office at Buckingham Palace office, as well as his own staff members. This month, King Charles took away his office and staff. A source told The Sun that "any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. [Andrew] isn't a working royal. He's on his own." Still, folks are wondering if Andrew's presence at Christmas means he'll make a comeback.