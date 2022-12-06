The Traditions Queen Elizabeth Planned Every Christmas

It's been a tough year for the royal family. And, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, they're facing their first Christmas without the family matriarch. Luckily, People confirmed that King Charles III will host the family at Sandringham this year. Further, the king's former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson snagged a royal Christmas invite for the first time in years.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife told the Daily Mail she typically chilled out alone on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day while her daughters celebrated at Sandringham. "I will watch 'Ben-Hur' and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," Ferguson shared. Gathering the family for Christmas was one of Her Majesty's favorite holiday traditions. Town & Country magazine noted she hosted everybody at her Norfolk estate every year since 1988.

Like many families, the pandemic changed the royals' holiday plans. According to People, Prince Philip and the queen spent Christmas 2020 at Windsor, just the two of them. People later reported that Her Majesty was forced to cancel the family gathering at Sandringham last Christmas due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. It will be a very different holiday season for the royal family this year, and the Windsors could have major drama ahead with the launch of Meghan and Harry's docuseries later this month. But, especially this year, the traditions Queen Elizabeth planned every Christmas are worth remembering.