Kate Middleton's Uncle Slams Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were mentioned often (via StyleCaster). While William and Kate have yet to make an official statement about the documentary series, someone close to the couple is speaking out.

In an exclusive interview with "GB News," Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith spoke about how his niece was portrayed in the Netflix documentary.

Goldsmith didn't like Meghan's comments that Kate isn't a hugger and that royals "marry to fit the mold." He told the outlet, "I think it just got to that point where they're [Harry and Meghan] over there, they're taking potshots at us as a nation, the royal family which I love, and then my niece . . . I just didn't want a bad word said about my niece because she is borderline perfectly, perfect."

He added, "She does hug, she is open, and the Kate that you see is the real Kate. I think they had to work very hard on that Netflix series to find one picture where she might not have looked radiant, full of joy, and full of love, and they used it repeatedly. Kate is a really special girl."

When asked about the relationship between William and Kate, he explained that "they are very comfortable with each other, and they tease each other which I think is a very great telltale . . . it's a very natural relationship."