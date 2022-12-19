Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Releasing Another Netflix Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have another documentary series in the works via their Archewell Productions partnership with Netflix. According to People, their latest series, "Live to Lead," will premiere on December 31 and is inspired by an influential political figure.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived'," Harry says in the trailer. The series will highlight powerful figures of change, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, and Gloria Steinem.

Royal experts are already talking about the upcoming series. "Another #Netflix series from #PrinceHarry and #Meghan, and one that will fuel talk of the Duchess's move into politics," tweeted the Daily Mail's Richard Eden. In another tweet, Eden wrote, "'Live to lead'. It's fascinating to see how ambitious Prince Harry has become. It's becoming increasingly clear that he and Meghan are determined to establish themselves as the new, 'woke', royals across the water, while denigrating the 'old' ones back home."

Fans of the couple seem to be looking forward to the new series, though. "Meghan and Prince Harry living their lives and highlighting the voices that are needed in the world. This is why I love them. Can't wait for this," tweeted one. Another wrote, "They've moved on: Harry & Meg's production company is now flying the global flag for Activism."