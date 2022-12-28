Expert Predicts Trendiest Baby Name For 2023

It may seem strange to think of something as important as someone's name as something that's the result of a trend. Per JSTOR Daily, though, baby names go in and out of style, and they're cyclical just like any other trends. Names that have been out of style for decades have become super popular again, like Cecilia, Vera, and Annie, among others (via Cosmopolitan). As a result of the ebb and flow of name popularity, just as they do with the next big hair color trend or the best makeup trends, trend forecasters know a thing or two about what the next year may bring us in terms of popular baby names.

Celebrities have quite a bit of influence over trends. When we see celebs with a lot of reach trying something new, it's easy to want to make it our own. As a result, any stars who welcomed a new baby into the family in 2022 may have some say over which names will boom in popularity in 2023. Plenty of stars named new little ones this past year, and baby name experts are already picking up on the celebrity baby names that are about to start a major trend.