How To Ace The Celeb-Approved 'Puppy' Liner Look

If you haven't heard of puppy liner before, this may be the first time, but it definitely won't be the last. This eyeliner look is taking the beauty world by storm. Not only is it the newest trend, but it's actually going to turn lot of our eye makeup routines upside down –– literally.

Puppy liner was featured on Vogue's list of weirdest beauty trends of 2022. We all know that sometimes yesterday's weird is today's hottest trend, and we have a feeling puppy liner is the perfect example of that. It seems that makeup trends, like many others, come and go, and many of them are simply add-ons to our daily beauty routine — which many of us spend less time on than you'd think.

What makes puppy liner different, though, is that it makes a major change to one of makeup's most classic, lasting staples. Puppy liner modernizes classic eyeliner, and it does so with one ever-so-subtle change.