How To Recreate Kate Middleton's Sold Out Christmas Earrings

A well-found gift can make anybody feel special, which is why every holiday season, people around the world scour department store shelves looking for an item that they know will be a hit with a loved one.

It's fun to imagine William, Prince of Wales, incognito in a wig and sunglasses, browsing the aisles of Harrods for his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, but the royal family probably has people to do that for them. Still, the royals don't need to appear in a store themselves to cause a stir during the holiday season. It's practically a tradition at this point that when Kate wears a new clothing item or accessory off the racks it becomes a coveted item. This year, her Christmas gift from Prince William was no exception.

Kate wore a new pair of earrings thought to have been given to her by her husband as she went for the royal annual Christmas walk to church at the Sandringham Estate. Called the "Dina Earrings" in ocean blue, the jewelry is offered by the brand Sézane for $130. Upon her debut of the gold-plated coin earrings, the pair quickly sold out. Fret not, however, because we've found a few fabulous dupes.