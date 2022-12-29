Marcus Coloma Sets The Record Straight About His General Hospital Exit

According to Deadline, "General Hospital" actor Marcus Coloma's spokesperson released a letter clarifying his exit from the show. It turns out the actor wasn't fired, but rather, his three-year contract with the show was up. The letter also stated, "Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent COVID-19 exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year." Coloma was personally quoted in the letter explaining he really loved the "family feel" of the cast.

The actor also expressed his love for the fanbase, adding, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week, has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support." Currently, his character Nikolas Cassadine is in a front-burner storyline with Ava Jerome (Maura West) and several other characters (via Soap Spoiler). ABC has yet to inform viewers whether Nikolas will be written off the show or recast. As Michael Fairman TV reported, Coloma had previously been recast by actor Adam Huss when he was dealing with COVID-19 issues back in November, so it's possible Huss could become the new Nikolas, — or perhaps Tyler Christopher will return to the soap.

Coloma will continue to appear on the show through the end of January. In his previous Instagram post, he assured fans that he would continue making videos with former co-stars and friends Kin Shriner and Maurice Benard.