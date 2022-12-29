Royal Expert Predicts The One Big Bombshell Prince Harry Won't Reveal In His Book

On January 10, 2023, the world will be able to learn more about Prince Harry's life directly from him when his memoir "Spare" is published. And if you get the audiobook version, you'll literally hear the story of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex directly from him, since he's the reader. The meaning behind the name of Prince Harry's book is highlighted in the Spanish language version, which will be titled "Spare: En La Sombra," which translates to "in the shadow." Prince Harry as the second son to Prince Charles and Princess Diana grew up as the potential heir to the throne only if something happened to his older brother Prince William, and if "in the shadow" is any indication, that had quite the impact on Prince Harry.

According to the publisher's release for the book, the memoir is a "candid and emotionally powerful story" and "a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing." The candid aspect of it seems to have some people worried about what behind-the-scenes royal family secrets may be revealed. What Prince Harry will divulge has been debated ever since the memoir's existence was confirmed, per The New York Times. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have already told some of their story, starting with an interview with Oprah Winfrey and continuing with the six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix. But there's one part of his story that Prince Harry will almost definitely have kept out of the book.