Why Royal Insiders Are 'Flabbergasted' At The Name Of Prince Harry's Book

Now we know when we can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare" – out Jan. 10 — and it continues to generate controversy. The Duke of Sussex has promised to tell his unvarnished life story, in his own words, in the highly anticipated tome, which is understandably making the royal family nervous. A royal expert thinks Harry revised his memoir after the queen's death, but the damage may already be done, with journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti arguing he's in a lose-lose situation.

The royal expert told Express that, even if the duke has edited certain parts of the book, "there is also a risk that the earlier version could be leaked and made public." Moreover, "The further down the line it was, the more people will have seen it, and the more digital copies of it there will be in circulation."

However, fellow royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The List that Harry's ultimate objective for his memoir "is to be seen as a thought leader in the United States." In order to do that, Harry has to be completely honest, including delving into how his mother's death affected him.

Regardless, the royal defector's relationship with his family hangs in the balance. In fact, a source warned the Daily Beast that, if Harry attacks his mother-in-law, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, as he's expected to, King Charles III may cut him off for good. As the title of Harry's memoir demonstrates, though, he's not afraid of ruffling some feathers.