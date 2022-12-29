The Heartbreaking Death Of Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer and stylist, sadly died at the age of 84, according to an official statement made on her Twitter account. She had become one of the most prestigious and influential voices in fashion over her decades-long career.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London," the statement read. "The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Her husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, released a statement regarding Westwood's death, the BBC reports. "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart," he said. "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."

Westwood became famous for the edgy punk and grunge style she made high-fashion on the runway starting in the 1970s. She quickly became one of the most popular voices in the industry, influencing many up-and-coming designers along the way.