The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Which '90s Hair Trend Fans Would Like To See Come Back

Sometimes, it seems like the whole world has decided to party like it's 1999. Over 500 million TikTok videos have been dedicated to '90s fashion, and celebs have gone hard at recreating some of the decade's most memorable trends. And the '90s renaissance hasn't stopped at fashion. Make-up looks like brown lipstick and eye glitter have come back with a vengeance, and even dated hair accessories like claw clips and butterfly clips have fluttered back for trendsetters.

So is there a deeper meaning to the '90 revival? Experts say, nope, not really. "People tend to reminisce and often miss somewhat what once was fashionable during their youth or even, during their parents youth or even completely older eras where fashion classic and timeless pieces were created," fashion expert Karine Laudort told Metro. Whether it's '60s or '70s fashion or the looming Y2K return, the past will always have a way of coming back around again.

Why resist it when we can enjoy it? The List surveyed 587 readers to find out what '90s hair trend they'd like to see come back, and let's just say, no one told us life was gonna be this way.